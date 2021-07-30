Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-BKB-Bathroom slip rules Australia's Baynes out of Tokyo Games

Australia forward Aron Baynes has been ruled out of the rest of the Tokyo Olympics after slipping in the bathroom and aggravating a neck injury, Team Australia officials said on Friday. The Toronto Raptors 2.09m-tall player, who scored 14 points in just over 14 minutes in Australia's 86-83 win over Italy on Wednesday, will need several weeks to recover and is currently being treated in a Tokyo hospital.

Olympics-Swimming-American Murphy says 200m backstroke race 'probably not clean'

Ryan Murphy said Friday's 200m backstroke final was "probably not clean" after he lost his Olympic title to Russian Evgeny Rylov but the U.S. swimmer quickly walked back his comments when asked if he was accusing any of his rivals of cheating. Murphy won gold in the 100 and 200 Rio finals but Rylov won both titles in Tokyo, setting an Olympic record for the 200 on Friday.

NBA-Westbrook traded to Lakers in blockbuster deal - report

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the Lakers' 22nd pick in Thursday's draft, ESPN reported. The blockbuster deal will see the Southern California native who played for UCLA return to his roots and join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to create the NBA's latest big three.

Olympics-Swimming-McKeon over the moon after winning first individual gold

Emma McKeon gasped with excitement after winning gold in the Olympic women's 100m freestyle on Friday as Australia's women continued their golden run with a fifth title in the Tokyo pool. McKeon, who had already bagged gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay and bronzes in the 100 butterfly and 4x200 relay, said having the gold medal around her neck was what she came for.

Bears TE Jake Butt retires at age 26

Chicago Bears tight end Jake Butt retired from the NFL, saying in a lengthy statement Thursday that he had lost passion for the game. The 26-year-old Butt played collegiately at Michigan and rehabbed to return from six knee surgeries, which he said in a social media post sapped his desire to be on the field.

Olympics-Cycling-Pajon de-throned as BMX queen, Fields suffers bad crash

Colombian Mariana Pajon's long reign as queen of women's BMX racing was ended by Britain's Bethany Shriever on an accident-marred day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. American favourite Connor Fields, like Pajon the reigning champion in the high-octane event, was taken to hospital after a horrible crash in his semi-final in the men's event.

Olympics-Athletics-Warholm, Benjamin stay on track for 400m hurdles showdown

Norway's double world champion Karsten Warholm and his closest rival American Rai Benjamin cruised through the men's 400 metres hurdles heats on Friday to stay on course for one of the most highly-anticipated rivalries on track at the Tokyo Olympics. Warholm shaved off Kevin Young's 29-year-old world record in the event by eight hundredths of a second this month when he ran in 46.70 in front of his home fans at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

Olympics-U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles lauds gold medallist Lee

Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/lee-grabs-all-around-gold-us-biles-watches-2021-07-29 all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final rotation of the floor exercise with a total score of 57.433.

Olympics-A Tale of Two Cities: In the 'bubble' and the Tokyo outside

The Tokyo Olympics is running a village for athletes and coaches where more than 80% are vaccinated against the coronavirus, testing is compulsory and movement is stringently curtailed. None of that is true for the giant Japanese capital that surrounds the Olympic "bubble".

Olympics-Athletics-Americans eye up Semenya-free women's 800

The women's 800 metres, right in the spotlight of the "intersex athlete" debate, looks as if it could be a great race in Tokyo as the main contenders advanced from Friday's opening round in the absence of all three banned Rio medallists. There was a very different feel to the race this time with the Rio three, including double champion Caster Semenya, all ruled ineligible due to heightened testosterone levels.

