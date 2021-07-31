Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Triathlon-Team triumph feels extra special as Brownlee gets his gold; Olympics-Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Triathlon-Team triumph feels extra special as Brownlee gets his gold

Jonny Brownlee's bid to add a gold medal to his bronze and silver came up short in Monday's individual Olympic triathlon but his disappointment was wiped out and then some as he helped Britain to victory in the inaugural mixed relay five days later. Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race, missing his chance to match older brother Alistair, champion in 2012 and 2016, but played a key role in the two-women-two man relay win on Saturday that extended the country's dominance of the sport's medal table.

Olympics-Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final

The United States' mixed 4x400 metre relay team has been reinstated into Saturday's final due to an official's error, a World Athletics spokesperson said, after they were disqualified on Friday for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone. The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, were reinstated by jury decision, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Saturday.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from event finals for vault and uneven bars

Simone Biles withdrew from the vault and uneven bar apparatus finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as the U.S. gymnast continued to wrestle with mental health issues. Biles had earlier stunned the Tokyo Games when she dropped out of the team competition following a poor opening vault and then decided not to defend her all-around crown.

Olympics-Triathlon-'Tell me that you believe in me': U.S. silver clinched through faith

Finishing a dismal 42nd in the Monday's individual triathlon, American Morgan Pearson had a small plea for his mixed-relay team mates this week: "Every so often, just tell me that you believe in me?" They did. They told him when they trained together, at the Olympic Village and on the bus, until Saturday morning, when he ran down the anchor of the three-time world champions France in the last leg of the mixed relay to bring home the silver medal.

Olympics-Athletics-Post-Bolt era in 100m begins in Tokyo

The post-Usain Bolt era in the men's Olympic 100 metres began on Saturday in Tokyo with Dorian Keletela, who is competing as part of the Olympic Refugee team, advancing to the next round with a personal best 10.33 seconds. Bolt won three straight titles from Beijing in 2008 and his retirement in 2017 has left something of a vacuum in the showpiece athletics event, with no one stepping up to fill the Jamaican's shoes.

Olympics-Fencing-ROC eyes consecutive Olympic gold for women's team sabre

Russian fencers stayed on track for a consecutive Olympic gold medal at the women's sabre team event on Saturday, handily beating Japan 45-34 in the quarterfinals. The top-ranked Russian Olympic Committee team counts individual silver medallist Sofya Velikaya and gold medallist Sofia Pozdniakova among its members.

Olympics-Shooting-San Marino's Perilli assured of second Tokyo medal

Two days after winning San Marino's first ever Olympic medal by claiming the bronze in women's trap, Alessandra Perilli assured herself of a second one at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, and this time it could even be a gold. Perilli partnered Gian Marco Berti to shoot 148 of the 150 targets and book their place in the gold medal match of the new trap mixed team event at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Olympics-Athletics-World record holder Harrison on course for gold dash

American Kendra Harrison stayed on course to become the first world record holder to win Olympic gold in the women's 100 metres hurdles in 33 years by safely qualifying through her heats on Saturday. Bulgaria's Yordanka Donkova held the world record when she triumphed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the feat has not been repeated since.

Olympics-Japanese fans enjoy Games at rare public viewing

Olympic stadiums may be empty of fans, but in the Japanese city of Takasaki, residents on Friday gathered to watch sports on a big TV screen at a theatre, highlighting the buzz created by Japan's medal rush but also the risks of spreading COVID-19. The 54 people in attendance were asked not to eat or drink, to maintain social distance, and keep their masks on. Cheering was banned, so most clapped to support the Japanese volleyball team which ended up losing 3-0 against Poland.

Olympics-Basketball-French men's team coast to quarter-finals with win over Iran

France secured a comfortable win over Iran in Olympic men's basketball on Saturday to qualify for the quarter-finals and remain undefeated in the preliminary round. Real Madrid's Thomas Heurtel led with 16 points in France's 79-62 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. They swept their opponents in Group A, including a shock defeat of Team USA on Sunday, the first Olympic loss for the Americans since 2004.

