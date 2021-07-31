Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Triathlon-Team triumph feels extra special as Brownlee gets his gold; Olympics-Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Triathlon-Team triumph feels extra special as Brownlee gets his gold

Advertisement

Jonny Brownlee's bid to add a gold medal to his bronze and silver came up short in Monday's individual Olympic triathlon but his disappointment was wiped out and then some as he helped Britain to victory in the inaugural mixed relay five days later. Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race, missing his chance to match older brother Alistair, champion in 2012 and 2016, but played a key role in the two-women-two man relay win on Saturday that extended the country's dominance of the sport's medal table.

Olympics-Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final

The United States' mixed 4x400 meter relay team has been reinstated into Saturday's final due to an official's error, a World Athletics spokesperson said, after they were disqualified on Friday for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone. The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson, and Bryce Deadmon, were reinstated by jury decision, Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Saturday.

Olympics-Triathlon-'Tell me that you believe in me': U.S. silver clinched through faith

Finishing a dismal 42nd in the Monday's individual triathlon, American Morgan Pearson had a small plea for his mixed-relay team mates this week: "Every so often, just tell me that you believe in me?" They did. They told him when they trained together, at the Olympic Village and on the bus, until Saturday morning, when he ran down the anchor of the three-time world champions France in the last leg of the mixed relay to bring home the silver medal.

Olympics-Biles withdraws from two finals, Ledecky and Dressel light up the pool

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from two more finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-american-simone-biles-withdraws-event-finals-vault-uneven-bars-us-2021-07-31 in Tokyo on Saturday, leaving it unclear whether she will make another appearance at the Games, while swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dressel recovered some lost lustre https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-more-gold-dressel-mckeown-does-backstroke-double-2021-07-31 for America in the pool. In the first failed drug test of the Games, Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-nigerian-sprinter-okagbare-banned-after-failed-drugs-test-2021-07-31 after a positive test for human growth hormone ended her Tokyo run.

Olympics-Golf-Schauffele clings to gold medal position as Matsuyama lurks

A slow-burning Olympic golf tournament roared to life on Saturday as American Xander Schauffele fought off attacks on all fronts to cling to a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

Overnight leader by a stroke, Schauffele was stalked relentlessly by playing partners Hideki Matsuyama and Carlos Ortiz at Kasumigaseki Country Club but he broke clear with a birdie on the 18th to card 68 for a 14-under total of 199.

Olympics-Athletics-Post-Bolt era in 100m begins in Tokyo

The post-Usain Bolt era in the men's Olympic 100 metres began on Saturday in Tokyo with Dorian Keletela, who is competing as part of the Olympic Refugee team, advancing to the next round with a personal best 10.33 seconds. Bolt won three straight titles from Beijing in 2008 and his retirement in 2017 has left something of a vacuum in the showpiece athletics event, with no one stepping up to fill the Jamaican's shoes.

Olympics-Badminton-Guatemala in semi-finals with shock win; China takes first loss

When Kevin Cordon was 12, he moved from rural Zacapa, Guatemala alone to the capital city to pursue his dreams of playing badminton at the Olympics. But that seemed beyond Cordon, now 34, who has languished low in the men's singles rankings for years, sustaining injury after injury that kept him from playing in top form.

Olympics-Athletics-World record holder Harrison set for 100m hurdles gold dash

American Kendra Harrison stayed on course to become the first world record holder to win Olympic gold in the women's 100 metres hurdles in 33 years by safely qualifying through her heats on Saturday. Bulgaria's Yordanka Donkova held the world record when she triumphed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the feat has not been repeated since.

Olympics-Boxing-Filipina Petecio advances to finals; old rivals to meet in semis

Reigning world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines defeated Italian Irma Testa in the featherweight boxing semi-final on Saturday to keep her in the contest for what could be her country's second-ever gold medal in the Olympics. The diminutive 29-year-old lost the first round against a much-taller Testa but won the second and was on the front foot throughout the third, chasing her opponent with lightning-quick steps and rapid-fire punches.

Olympics-Japanese fans enjoy Games at rare public viewing

Olympic stadiums may be empty of fans, but in the Japanese city of Takasaki, residents on Friday gathered to watch sports on a big TV screen at a theatre, highlighting the buzz created by Japan's medal rush but also the risks of spreading COVID-19. The 54 people in attendance were asked not to eat or drink, to maintain social distance, and keep their masks on. The cheering was banned, so most clapped to support the Japanese volleyball team which ended up losing 3-0 against Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)