Reuters Sports News Summary
The 24-year-old Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday. Olympics-Basketball-U.S. clinches playoff spot, France and Australia go 3-0 The United States clinched a quarter-final berth in Olympic men's basketball on Saturday as seedings for next week's last- eight showdowns took shape.
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan
The United States beat South Korea 4-2 to earn a day off before the Tokyo Games baseball quarter-finals, just as Japan did in a 7-4 win over Mexico earlier on Saturday. Both teams now move to double-elimination play. South Korea take on Dominican Republic on Sunday, while the United States face Japan on Monday.
Olympics-Handball-ROC, Sweden book quarter-final berths, Norway stay unbeaten
The Russian Olympic Committee breathed life into their handball title defence by beating France 28-27 in a rematch of their Rio 2016 final clash to reach the quarter-finals of the women's competition on Saturday, while Sweden progressed in style. Ekaterina Ilina scored nine goals from as many shots as the Russians - competing as representatives of the ROC without their flag due to doping sanctions - held their nerve to make it five points from four games ahead of their clash with Spain.
Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah scorches to 100m glory, closes on Flo-Jo
Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah delivered the first seminal moment of the Olympic athletics programme on Saturday when she became the second-fastest woman in history when leading a scorching Jamaican clean sweep of the 100 metres final. There was a surprise gold for Poland in the first 4x400m relay, which delivered the exciting race organisers had hoped for, and a far more predictable one for Swede Daniel Stahl in the men's discus.
Olympics-Hockey-Ireland women take "monumental achievement" home from first Games
Debutants Ireland took an emotional hit on Saturday after exiting the women's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games following a 2-0 defeat by Britain, despite giving all they had in their five Olympic matches. "I'm devastated. I'm so proud of the girls and all the effort they put in," said a sobbing goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran.
Olympics-Baseball-U.S. pitcher woke to 2 a.m. call of trade to Twins
Simeon Woods-Richardson, the youngest U.S. baseball player at the Tokyo Olympics, was woken up at 2 a.m. on Saturday by an unexpected phone call. On it, the 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect learned he had been traded to the Minnesota Twins for young phenom Jose Berrios hours before Major League Baseball's annual trading deadline.
TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now
Jamaican sprinters swept the podium on Saturday in the highly anticipated women's 100 metres with Elaine Thompson-Herah snatching the gold in an Olympic record time. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:
Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah's run was "almost perfect", says coach
"Almost perfect" - that's how Jamaican sprint coach Stephen Francis described Elaine Thompson-Herah's performance as she retained her 100 metres title at the Tokyo Olympics in a scorching 10.61 seconds to become the second fastest woman ever.
"Almost perfect, but we'll work on it," Francis said when he greeted Thompson-Herah in the halls of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Olympics-Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing
Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah blazed to 100 metres gold on Saturday, becoming the fastest woman alive as she denied compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a third Olympic title.
In retaining her title Thompson-Herah added a sparkling flourish to a day which had seen U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdraw from two more finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-american-simone-biles-withdraws-event-finals-vault-uneven-bars-us-2021-07-31 in Tokyo, and a listless Novak Djokovic fail to take bronze in tennis after his dream of a "Golden Slam" was dashed.
Olympics-Swiss Bencic beats Vondrousova to win women's singles gold
World number 12 Belinda Bencic dug deep to overpower the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 on Saturday and win the Tokyo Games women's singles title, becoming the first Swiss woman to earn an Olympic tennis gold. The 24-year-old Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.
Olympics-Basketball-U.S. clinches playoff spot, France and Australia go 3-0
The United States clinched a quarter-final berth in Olympic men's basketball on Saturday as seedings for next week's last- eight showdowns took shape. Kevin Durant led Team USA to a commanding 119-84 victory against the Czech Republic in the final group game at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Czech Republic's Ondrej Perusic is 3rd athlete to test positive for COVID-19 at Olympic Village
Czech Republic's Ondrej Perusic 3rd athlete to be COVID positive at Olympic Village
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Czech beach volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19; Cycling-'Baby Cannibal' Pogacar claims vintage Tour de France title and more
Tokyo Olympics: Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic test COVID-19 positive