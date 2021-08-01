Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan

The United States beat South Korea 4-2 to earn a day off before the Tokyo Games baseball quarter-finals, just as Japan did in a 7-4 win over Mexico earlier on Saturday. Both teams now move to double-elimination play. South Korea take on Dominican Republic on Sunday, while the United States face Japan on Monday.

Olympics-Handball-ROC, Sweden book quarter-final berths, Norway stay unbeaten

The Russian Olympic Committee breathed life into their handball title defence by beating France 28-27 in a rematch of their Rio 2016 final clash to reach the quarter-finals of the women's competition on Saturday, while Sweden progressed in style. Ekaterina Ilina scored nine goals from as many shots as the Russians - competing as representatives of the ROC without their flag due to doping sanctions - held their nerve to make it five points from four games ahead of their clash with Spain.

Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah scorches to 100m glory, closes on Flo-Jo

Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah delivered the first seminal moment of the Olympic athletics programme on Saturday when she became the second-fastest woman in history when leading a scorching Jamaican clean sweep of the 100 metres final. There was a surprise gold for Poland in the first 4x400m relay, which delivered the exciting race organisers had hoped for, and a far more predictable one for Swede Daniel Stahl in the men's discus.

Olympics-Hockey-Ireland women take "monumental achievement" home from first Games

Debutants Ireland took an emotional hit on Saturday after exiting the women's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games following a 2-0 defeat by Britain, despite giving all they had in their five Olympic matches. "I'm devastated. I'm so proud of the girls and all the effort they put in," said a sobbing goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. pitcher woke to 2 a.m. call of trade to Twins

Simeon Woods-Richardson, the youngest U.S. baseball player at the Tokyo Olympics, was woken up at 2 a.m. on Saturday by an unexpected phone call. On it, the 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect learned he had been traded to the Minnesota Twins for young phenom Jose Berrios hours before Major League Baseball's annual trading deadline.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Jamaican sprinters swept the podium on Saturday in the highly anticipated women's 100 metres with Elaine Thompson-Herah snatching the gold in an Olympic record time. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah's run was "almost perfect", says coach

"Almost perfect" - that's how Jamaican sprint coach Stephen Francis described Elaine Thompson-Herah's performance as she retained her 100 metres title at the Tokyo Olympics in a scorching 10.61 seconds to become the second fastest woman ever.

"Almost perfect, but we'll work on it," Francis said when he greeted Thompson-Herah in the halls of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Olympics-Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah blazed to 100 metres gold on Saturday, becoming the fastest woman alive as she denied compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a third Olympic title.

In retaining her title Thompson-Herah added a sparkling flourish to a day which had seen U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdraw from two more finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-american-simone-biles-withdraws-event-finals-vault-uneven-bars-us-2021-07-31 in Tokyo, and a listless Novak Djokovic fail to take bronze in tennis after his dream of a "Golden Slam" was dashed.

Olympics-Swiss Bencic beats Vondrousova to win women's singles gold

World number 12 Belinda Bencic dug deep to overpower the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 on Saturday and win the Tokyo Games women's singles title, becoming the first Swiss woman to earn an Olympic tennis gold. The 24-year-old Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. clinches playoff spot, France and Australia go 3-0

The United States clinched a quarter-final berth in Olympic men's basketball on Saturday as seedings for next week's last- eight showdowns took shape. Kevin Durant led Team USA to a commanding 119-84 victory against the Czech Republic in the final group game at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

