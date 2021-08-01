Olympics-Swimming-U.S. win men's 4x100m medley relay in world record time
The United States won the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 26.78 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
The Americans beat their own mark of 3:27.28 from 2009. Britain won the silver and Italy took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
