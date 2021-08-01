Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-U.S. win men's 4x100m medley relay in world record time

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 08:27 IST
Olympics-Swimming-U.S. win men's 4x100m medley relay in world record time
  • Country:
  • Japan

The United States won the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 26.78 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Americans beat their own mark of 3:27.28 from 2009. Britain won the silver and Italy took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021