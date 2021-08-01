Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-China's Gong Lijiao wins women's shot put gold

The United States' Raven Saunders picked up silver and New Zealand's Valerie Adams claimed bronze. Gong, the winner of 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships, showed no loss of form as she came in to Tokyo and picked up her first-ever Olympic gold in her fourth Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 08:34 IST
China's Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put gold in a personal best 20.58 metres on Sunday, besting a stacked field under blistering conditions at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. The United States' Raven Saunders picked up silver and New Zealand's Valerie Adams claimed bronze.

Gong, the winner of 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships, showed no loss of form as she came in to Tokyo and picked up her first-ever Olympic gold in her fourth Games. The top-ranked 32-year-old, who previously won silver in London and bronze in Beijing but missed out on the podium in Rio de Janeiro, let out a roar as she retained her claim as the sport's best.

