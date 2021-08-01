Aston Villa confirms agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey

Aston Villa has announced an agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The English Premier League team said Saturday it has a transfer deal in place ''subject to the player completing a medical and finalizing personal terms.'' The 23-year-old Jamaica winger scored 15 goals to go with 11 assists across all competitions last season for Leverkusen.

Advertisement

He played four-plus seasons with the German squad after joining from Genk in Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)