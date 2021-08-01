Aston Villa confirms agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 08:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Aston Villa has announced an agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey from German club Bayer Leverkusen.
The English Premier League team said Saturday it has a transfer deal in place ''subject to the player completing a medical and finalizing personal terms.'' The 23-year-old Jamaica winger scored 15 goals to go with 11 assists across all competitions last season for Leverkusen.
Advertisement
He played four-plus seasons with the German squad after joining from Genk in Belgium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German floods kill at least 133, search for survivors continues
Over 90 people killed, 618 injured in floods in Germany's Ahrweiler district: Police
Germany cuts short Olympic warmup with allegations of racism
Olympics-Soccer-Germany walk off in friendly after alleged racist abuse
WRAPUP 1-German, Belgian flood deaths rise to 157 as search continues