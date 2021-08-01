Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Gritty Satish Kumar bows out after losing to top-seed Bakhodir Jalolov

India boxer Satish Kumar bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+91kg) category. Top seed Bakhodir Jalolov dominated the bout in all three rounds as he won by an anonymous 5-0 decision on Saturday here at the Kokugikan arena.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 10:16 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Gritty Satish Kumar bows out after losing to top-seed Bakhodir Jalolov
Satish Kumar (Photo: Twitter/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India boxer Satish Kumar bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+91kg) category. Top seed Bakhodir Jalolov dominated the bout in all three rounds as he won by an anonymous 5-0 decision on Saturday here at the Kokugikan arena. Jalolov with his quick feet and jab kept tagging Satish from the distance in the first round while the Indian boxer tried to get on a possible front foot but failed. The reigning World and Asian champion again showed his class in the second round and kept Satish at bay.

The southpaw boxer from Uzbekistan effortlessly took the third round too and marched into semis of the showpiece. But full marks to Satish for putting on a brave display despite his wound reopening and blood oozing out. He refused to quit and battled it out in what was a show of grit and determination. Jalolov will now face either Great Britain's Frazer Clarke or France's Mourad Fraaliev in the final four.

Satish is the first Indian super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete at the Olympics. Earlier on Thursday, Satish progressed into the quarter-finals after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 by a split decision of 4-1. Elsewhere on Saturday, Pooja Rani (75kg) got thrashed by China's Li Qian in a 5-0 defeat. The Chinese boxer advanced to the semi-final of the showpiece event after defeating Pooja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021