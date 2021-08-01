Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan; Organisers investigating after athletes drank alcohol together in village and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan

The United States beat South Korea 4-2 to earn a day off before the Tokyo Games baseball quarter-finals, just as Japan did in a 7-4 win over Mexico earlier on Saturday. Both teams now move to double-elimination play. South Korea take on the Dominican Republic on Sunday, while the United States face Japan on Monday.

Organisers investigating after athletes drank alcohol together in village

Tokyo Games organizers are investigating after a group of athletes was found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, an incident attended by police, the CEO of Tokyo 2020 said on Sunday. The athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes' village on Friday night, Toshiro Muto told a news conference, in contravention of COVID-19 measures at the Games.

Olympics-Badminton-Smash kings and queens hold court at Tokyo Games

Badminton's shuttlecock, with its open cone of goose feathers embedded in a rounded cork base, doesn't look designed for speed, yet it can move faster than projectiles in any other racket sport. To do that, it has to be smashed, and not all smashes are equal.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. pitcher woke to 2 a.m. call of trade to Twins

Simeon Woods-Richardson, the youngest U.S. baseball player at the Tokyo Olympics, was woken up at 2 a.m. on Saturday by an unexpected phone call. On it, the 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect learned he had been traded to the Minnesota Twins for young phenom Jose Berrios hours before Major League Baseball's annual trading deadline.

Olympics-Athletics-Cherry on top, Ross exits as men's 400m campaign gets underway

Michael Cherry posted the quickest time to advance to the semi-finals of the men's 400 meters on Sunday at a scorching Olympic Stadium as the United States looks to reestablish their dominance in an event they last won in Beijing. The United States won seven straight golds in the event from 1984 to 2008 but the last two have eluded them, going instead to Grenada's Kirani James and South African Wayde van Niekerk.

Olympics-Basketball-Spain smash Canada to sweep women's Group A as quarter-finals loom

Spain's Alba Torrens hit two three-pointers to halt a fourth-quarter rally by Canada in women's Olympic basketball on Sunday, dimming the North Americans' chances of advancing in the quarter-finals. Spain's 76-66 victory cemented a 3-0 sweep of its Group A rivals. Canada, 1-2, can still advance depending on results and point differences among other third-place teams.

Olympics-Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah blazed to 100 meters gold on Saturday, becoming the fastest woman alive as she denied compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a third Olympic title.

In retaining her title Thompson-Herah added a sparkling flourish to a day that had seen U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdraw from two more finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-american-simone-biles-withdraws-event-finals-vault-uneven-bars-us-2021-07-31 in Tokyo, and a listless Novak Djokovic fails to take bronze in tennis after his dream of a "Golden Slam" was dashed.

Olympics-Swimming-McKeon gets record seventh medal, Dressel clinches sprint double

Australia's Emma McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games on Sunday after completing the sprint double with victory in the 50m freestyle and then winning another gold in the women's 4x100 medley relay.

American Caeleb Dressel confirmed his dominance in men's sprint swimming, powering to victory in the 50 free to go with his 100 gold and clinching a fifth medal of the Games as Team USA triumphed in the men's medley relay.

Olympics-Athletics-Gong takes shot gold on a scorching day, Adams chalks up another medal for the mums

China's Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put gold with a personal best effort on a blisteringly hot Tokyo morning on Sunday as the athletics world braced for the men's 100 meters, one of the pinnacles of the Games, later in the day. As trackside temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) Gong, after 14 years of international competition, produced a throw of 20.58 meters.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

Simone Biles withdrew from the floor exercise event final at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday and will make a decision later this week on the one remaining event she is qualified for, USA Gymnastics said, adding "we're all behind you, Simone." Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-biles-out-team-event-can-still-get-medal-2021-07-27 on Tuesday, citing mental health issues, and has since withdrawn for all the other competitions she was eligible for, except the beam, which takes place on Tuesday.

