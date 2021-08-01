Left Menu

Tokyo 2020: Swimmer Penny Oleksiak becomes most decorated Canadian Olympian with 7 medals

Penny Oleksiak made Olympic history for Canada after helping the North American nation in claiming the bronze in the women's 4x100m medley relay here at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 11:37 IST
Penny Oleksiak made Olympic history for Canada after helping the North American nation in claiming the bronze in the women's 4x100m medley relay here at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. With this bronze, Canada captured its 13th medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by clocking in 3:52.60, a national record. In a close race, the Australian team of Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell won the race with a new Olympic record time of 3:51.60, pushing the USA into second. The USA quartet finished at a time of 3:51.73.

Canadian team consisted of Kyle Masse, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil, and Oleksiak. This third-place finish by the team also means that 21-year-old Penny Oleksiak won her 7th Olympic medal which placed her into the history books as the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history. In the same race, Australia's Emma McKeon won her seventh medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a feat that no other female swimmer has ever achieved at a single Games. 27-year-old McKeon has now won four gold in Tokyo along with three bronze, overtaking East German Kristin Otto's six medal-haul in 1952 which was later matched by American Natalie Coughlin in 2008. (ANI)

