Sharma, Bhullar 27th, while Tvesa, Dagar exit in Northern Ireland

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar moved up to Tied 27th place but Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar exited from the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, here.

In this tournament, the players from European Tour are playing alongside players from Ladies European Tour and the US Ladies PGA. The men and women are playing on two different courses, Galgorm and Massereene.

Sharma was buoyed by an eagle on the Par-4 second hole and two other birdies shot 3-under 67 at the Galgorm Castle Club. With rounds of 70-69-67, he moved to 4-under and was Tied-27th. Also at T-27 was Bhullar (72-67-67) who had four birdies against one bogey for his 67. Ajeetesh Sandhu (68-60-72) was T-58th.

Jordan Smith carded a five-under third round 65 to earn a one-stroke advantage over David Horsey, heading into the final day.

The leading pair will play the final round with second-round leader Daniel Hillier, who is at 11-under par. Japan's Masahiro Kawamura and Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands are a shot further back on 10 under.

The Indian women Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missed the cut.

The women's event is also set for a thrilling finale as three players share the lead heading into the final round at Galgorm. Pajar Annanarukarn of Thailand was joined on 13 under by American duo Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley and they will tee it up together in the final group, all chasing their maiden LPGA Tour victories.

