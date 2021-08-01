Left Menu

Olympics-Shooting-Steady start for Reitz's 25m rapid fire title defence

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:17 IST
Olympics-Shooting-Steady start for Reitz's 25m rapid fire title defence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

German Christian Reitz made a steady start to his Olympic title defense in the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol event on Sunday, finishing third after the first qualifying stage at the Asaka Shooting Range. The top seven also featured Frenchman Jean Quiquampoix and China's Li Yuehong - who won the silver and bronze, respectively in Rio five years ago - giving a sense of deja vu.

The shooters will return to fire another 30 shots in the second stage on Monday with the top six advancings to the final. Frenchmen Clement Bessaguet and Quiquampoix were tied at the top with 297 points each but Bessaguet was ranked first for leading his compatriot by two hits in the X ring.

Reitz, who holds the qualification world record of 593, lurked one point behind them. "I had a little problem with the stability in the arm and after the shot, the gun moved a little bit more than normal," the German, who also won a bronze in the 2008 Beijing Games said.

"It was more difficult to adjust it for the next target so 296 is a great result." China's Li (292) was just outside the cut-off line at seventh and will need to push himself in Monday's second stage to make the final.

Compatriot and world champion Lin Junmin was fifthly sandwiched between fourth-placed South Korean Han Dae-Yoon and Pakistan's Ghulam Mustafa Bashir in sixth place. London Games champion Leuris Pupo of Cuba, currently eighth, will also need an improved second stage to stay on course for a second Olympic medal.

The 44-year-old scored 98 and 99 in the first two segments but only managed 93 in the third when he had to fire two five-shot series, each within four seconds. "It could have been a better result. I think I had more to give," Pupo said.

"There is a bit more pressure on me, being my sixth Olympics, and the responsibility I have before the people of Cuba."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021