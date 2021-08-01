Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: 18 more Games-related COVID-19 cases reported

The Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Sunday reported 18 more Games-related COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 259 since the beginning of July.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:19 IST
Tokyo Olympics: 18 more Games-related COVID-19 cases reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Sunday reported 18 more Games-related COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 259 since the beginning of July. As per Kyodo News, among the 18, 11 are contractors, five are Olympics-linked officials and one is a volunteer.

Five of these are from abroad while 13 are residents of Japan. The total figures do not include cases announced by central and local governments. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has said that the Games-related infections are within expectations and there is no link between the Games and surging infections in Tokyo.

"We are conducting more than 30,000 tests every day, quickly isolating any positive cases and taking appropriate steps to prevent the virus from spreading," Kyodo News quoted Toshiro Muto as saying. "Having gone into these Olympics promising a safe and secure games for all participants, Tokyo residents and the Japanese people, I think we have been able to deal with COVID-19 measures at a level within expectations so far," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021