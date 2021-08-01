Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza on 22nd after cross country round

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:37 IST
Fouaad Mirza (Photo: Twitter/ The FEI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian rider Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott currently are in 22nd place after completing the cross country course with 11.20 points here at Sea Forest Cross Country Course on Sunday. Fouaad Mirza, one of the top 10 finishers after Dressage currently has 39.20 penalty points in total (dressage and cross country) with the jumping event scheduled for August 2.

Mirza and Medicott finished the course with the timing of 8:13 to accumulate 11.20 penalty points and were just outside the permitted 7:45 minute mark. Great Britain's Oliver Townend is currently leading the now 48-players-field, as he sustained no time penalties on the course on Sunday, with 23.60 points astride Ballaghmore Class. Germany's Julia Krajewski, despite 0.40 penalty points, finished second with 25.60 points overall. Another Briton Laura Collett also cleared the course with no penalties, as she finished third overall astride London 52. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

