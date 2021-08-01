Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-Dressel caps off 'terrifying' Games with fifth gold

Caeleb Dressel brought the curtain down on his Tokyo Games by winning a fifth gold medal on Sunday and said that the high expectations, pressure to perform and a rollercoaster ride of emotions had made the Olympics a "terrifying" experience. The American won the men's 50m freestyle on Sunday by nearly half a second, a huge margin in modern sprint swimming, and played a pivotal role in the men's 4x100m medley relay win.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:42 IST
Olympics-Swimming-Dressel caps off 'terrifying' Games with fifth gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Caeleb Dressel brought the curtain down on his Tokyo Games by winning a fifth gold medal on Sunday and said that the high expectations, pressure to perform, and a rollercoaster ride of emotions had made the Olympics a "terrifying" experience.

The American won the men's 50m freestyle on Sunday by nearly half a second, a huge margin in modern sprint swimming, and played a pivotal role in the men's 4x100m medley relay win. Dressel won all three of his individual events - the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle - plus two relay golds despite a brutal competition schedule that included two days of juggling medal ceremonies with back-to-back races.

The 24-year-old, who has now earned a career seven Olympic golds, said the pressure to win on sport's biggest stage is far greater than that at a world championship. "It's a different type of pressure, I'm completely aware of that now and I'll stop lying to myself," said Dressel, who has 13 world titles.

"You have to be so perfect at that moment, especially we had an extra year, so a five-year buildup, a 24-year buildup. "There's so much pressure. In one moment, your whole life boils down to a moment that could take 20 or 40 seconds. How crazy is that? For an event that happens every four years.

"I wouldn't ever tell myself this during the meet but after looking back, it's terrifying." Dressel is being compared to American greats Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz, winners of eight and seven gold medals at a single Games, but he said he wants to make his own mark.

"The United States has been dominant for so many years, for me to have my memorable stamp on the sport, of course, it's special," said Dressel, whose Olympic preparations included lengthy drives in Florida to the few open pools, and weight training sessions in a coach's garage. "My goal is not to be Michael, my goal is not to be Mark.

"I feel like I've already exceeded my expectations here, I'm really happy with what I did and had a really fun time being here and know I can be better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021