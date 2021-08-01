Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC signs Kyrgyz forward Mirlan Murzaev

Two-time Indian Super League ISL champions Chennaiyin FC CFC on Sunday announced the signing of Kyrgyzstan forward Mirlan Murzaev on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.The forward becomes the first Kyrgyz player to feature in Indias premier football league.Im just very very happy to join Chennaiyin FC.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:58 IST
Chennaiyin FC signs Kyrgyz forward Mirlan Murzaev
Chennaiyin FC logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Sunday announced the signing of Kyrgyzstan forward Mirlan Murzaev on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The forward becomes the first Kyrgyz player to feature in India's premier football league.

"I'm just very very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait for the training, and season to start. I look forward to representing all the fans from Tamil Nadu," the 31-year-old said in a media release.

The six-foot-tall striker is the second international recruit for the Chennai-based franchise ahead of the 2021-22 season. His addition will bolster CFC's frontline with Jobby Justin and Rahim Ali already part of the squad.

An experienced campaigner, Murzaev is currently the top goal-scorer for Kyrgyzstan and also the second most capped player with 48 international appearances. Murzaev had struck a hat-trick last month against Myanmar during Kyrgyzstan's 8-1 victory in the qualifying match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, ''As a leading scorer of his national team and with 100-plus career goals, the signing of Milan gives us a significant attacking boost and solidity in the front.'' CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic said, ''My thoughts on signing Mirlan are very simple. Two words in fact. Quality. Personality.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021