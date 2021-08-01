Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan; Olympics-Swimming-Dressel caps off 'terrifying' Games with fifth gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan

The United States beat South Korea 4-2 to earn a day off before the Tokyo Games baseball quarter-finals, just as Japan did in a 7-4 win over Mexico earlier on Saturday. Both teams now move to double-elimination play. South Korea take on the Dominican Republic on Sunday, while the United States face Japan on Monday.

Olympics-Swimming-Dressel caps off 'terrifying' Games with fifth gold

Caeleb Dressel brought the curtain down on his Tokyo Games by winning a fifth gold medal on Sunday and said that the high expectations, pressure to perform and a rollercoaster ride of emotions had made the Olympics a "terrifying" experience. The American won the men's 50m freestyle on Sunday by nearly half a second, a huge margin in modern sprint swimming, and played a pivotal role in the men's 4x100m medley relay win.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. pitcher woke to 2 a.m. call of trade to Twins

Simeon Woods-Richardson, the youngest U.S. baseball player at the Tokyo Olympics, was woken up at 2 a.m. on Saturday by an unexpected phone call. On it, the 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect learned he had been traded to the Minnesota Twins for young phenom Jose Berrios hours before Major League Baseball's annual trading deadline.

Olympics-Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah blazed to 100 metres gold on Saturday, becoming the fastest woman alive as she denied compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a third Olympic title.

In retaining her title Thompson-Herah added a sparkling flourish to a day which had seen U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdraw from two more finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-american-simone-biles-withdraws-event-finals-vault-uneven-bars-us-2021-07-31 in Tokyo, and a listless Novak Djokovic fail to take bronze in tennis after his dream of a "Golden Slam" was dashed.

Olympics-Swimming-Heroes, rivals, records, Tokyo swimming had it all

If anyone feared that Olympic swimming would lose its lustre without Michael Phelps in the pool, the Tokyo Games proved the sport can thrive even without the record-breaking American. Every day of racing produced memorable performances and the spread of medal winners ensured there were celebrations around the world from Wollongong to Maidenhead and Capetown to Xuzhou.

Olympics-Boxing-France's Aliev protests with sit-in after disqualification

French boxer Mourad Aliev lodged a furious protest with an hour-long ring-side sit-in on Sunday after being disqualified in his super heavyweight quarter-final bout, expressing his contempt by spitting out his mouth guard and punching at a TV camera. His opponent, Briain's Frazer Clarke, suffered cuts above on his face in what the referee deemed an intentional headbutt by Aliev, winning the match with four seconds left in the second round.

Olympics-Baseball-Israel pounds Mexico out of Tokyo 2020 in 12-5 battering

Three strikes and they're out: Mexico's run in baseball at Tokyo 2020 ended Sunday after a 12-5 loss to Israel left them without a win in three chances. Mexico's disappointing departure from their first Olympic baseball tournament followed just one extra-base hit over their first two games and a rough start on Sunday from pitcher Manny Barreda, whom Israel pounded for six runs in three innings.

Olympics-Swimming-McKeon gets record seventh medal, Dressel clinches sprint double

Australia's Emma McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games on Sunday after completing the sprint double with victory in the 50m freestyle and then winning another gold in the women's 4x100 medley relay.

American Caeleb Dressel confirmed his dominance in men's sprint swimming, powering to victory in the 50 free to go with his 100 gold and clinching a fifth medal of the Games as Team USA triumphed in the men's medley relay.

Olympics-Organisers probe drinking incident as Tokyo sizzles

Tokyo sizzled and tempers boiled over on Sunday as the Olympic Games lurched into another drama when organisers said they were investigating an incident of athletes drinking together at the Village. As the thermometer touched 40 degrees at the athletics stadium, Australia's Emma McKeon painted the pool gold reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-dressel-mckeon-complete-sp rint-gold-doubles-2021-08-01, becoming the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games but the Simone Biles saga https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/simone-biles-withdraws-event-final-floor-exercise-tokyo-2020-usa-gymnastics-2021-08-01 took another sad twist as she pulled out of yet another event.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.

