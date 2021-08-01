Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Krejcikova, Siniakova secure women's doubles gold

Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova claimed gold by beating Swiss singles champion Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in the final of women's doubles tennis here at Ariake Tennis -- Centre Court on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:13 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Krejcikova, Siniakova secure women's doubles gold
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on top of Tokyo 2020 podium (Photo: Twitter/Australian Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova claimed gold by beating Swiss singles champion Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in the final of women's doubles tennis here at Ariake Tennis -- Centre Court on Sunday. Czech pair added the Olympic women's doubles title to their French Open crown. The top seeds edged a tight opening set before racing through the second to win 7-5, 6-1 on their fifth match point. Match lasted for one hour and 25-minute.

Krejcikova, who also won the Roland Garros singles trophy earlier this year, and Siniakova were dominant from the word go against Bencic and Golubic. Krejcikova and Siniakova were the third Czech duo to reach the women's doubles Olympic final: silver medals were captured by Helena Sukova and the late Jana Novotna (Krejcikova's former mentor) in both 1988 and 1996, while Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka earned silver in 2012, as per WTA.

It is the Czech Republic's first Olympic gold medal in tennis. Slovak Miloslav Mecir took the singles title for Czechoslovakia on the sport's return to the Games in 1988. With the second-place finish, Bencic and Golubic earned Switzerland's second straight Olympic silver medal in women's doubles, following Timea Bacsinszky and Martina Hingis in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021