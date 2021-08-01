TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Punishing heat greeted athletes https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/organisers-probe-drinking-incident-tokyo-sizzles-2021-08-01 in the Olympic Stadium on Sunday as tempers boiled over in the boxing ring when a disqualified Frenchman staged a sit-in. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

RECORD HEAT sun beating down on a fan-free Olympic stadium produced sweltering conditions https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-tokyo-dishes-out-punishing-heat-dayside-competitors-2021-08-01. A trackside thermometer placed about 50 meters from the finish line touched 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) and the humidity hovered around 60%.

At the unshaded pitch of the Olympic hockey stadium, officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cool off. Games organizers said 30 people, including volunteers and contractors, have suffered heat-stroke. All had mild symptoms.

An SIT IN AND A KO A dramatic day of action before the gold medal boxing bouts featured a knock-out that won one happy Filipino a medal and a disqualification that resulted in a furious Frenchman refusing to budge from the ring.

French super heavyweight Mourad Aliev was disqualified for what the referee deemed an intentional headbutt - a call he protested with an hour-long ring-side sit-in https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/boxing-frances-aliev-disqualified-protests-with-sit-in-ringside-2021-08-01. "It's totally unfair - I was winning the match," Aliev told a throng of reporters after finally abandoning his ring-side spot. The first round had gone to Aliev 3-2.

The day turned out far better for Filipino middleweight Eumir Marcial, who knocked out Armenia's Arman Darchinyan with a right hook to cruise to the semi-final. RICHARDSON PRAISES JAMAICANS

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who was ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, on Sunday applauded Jamaica's sweep https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-us-sprinter-richardson-applauds-jamaicas-100m-clean-sweep-2021-08-01 of the 100 meters sprint that she missed competing in. "Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep," Richardson tweeted https://twitter.com/itskerrii/status/1421603429936414726?s=20. "Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport."

Elaine Thompson-Herah, 29, earned the moniker fastest woman alive https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-thompson-herah-leads-jamaican-sweep-womens-100m-2021-07-31 when she clocked a lightning-quick 10.61 seconds, besting Florence Griffith-Joyner's Olympic record from 1988. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76. BILES OUT AGAIN

Simone Biles has withdrawn https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/simone-biles-withdraws-event-final-floor-exercise-tokyo-2020-usa-gymnastics-2021-08-01 from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games. "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USA Gymnastics said in a tweet. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1421667062401802240

DRINKING PROBE Tokyo Games organizers were investigating https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympics-organisers-investigating-after-athletes-drank-alcohol-together-village-2021-08-01 after a group of athletes were caught drinking alcohol in a park in the Olympic village on Friday night, violating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Drinking and celebrating are usually features of the Olympic village, as athletes let off steam once their competitions end. Athletes at Tokyo 2020 are limited to drinking only in their rooms, one part of strict social distancing measures.

SWIMMING ENDS Australia's Emma McKeon became the first female swimmer https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-dressel-mckeon-complete-sprint-gold-doubles-2021-08-01 to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games, while American Caeleb Dressel powered to victory in the 50m free and clinched his fifth Tokyo medal as Team USA triumphed in the men's medley relay.

The United States ended an enthralling swimming competition https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/review-olympics-swimming-heroes-rivals-records-tokyo-swimming-had-it-all-2021-08-01 in Tokyo with 11 gold medals, five less than in Rio and London. Australia won nine, their most swimming golds at a Games, and Britain left with four golds as part of a record haul of eight total medals.

Pool golds helped both the U.S. and Australia climb up on the Olympic medal tally. https://graphics.reuters.com/OLYMPICS-2020/MEDALTALLY/rlgpdynkjvo/media-embed.html With 20 golds, the U.S. was second to only China, with 23, as of 5:15 p.m. The home team in Japan was third with 17 and Australia was fourth with 14. MORE GOLDEN ACHIEVEMENTS

-Golf-Schauffele shines with gold for Team USA in Tokyo -Diving-Dominant Shi doubles up again with 3m springboard gold

-Swimming-Finke takes distance double with men's 1,500m gold -Athletics-Gong takes shot gold on a scorching day, Adams chalks up another medal for the mums

-Cycling-Britain's Worthington and Australian Martin win BMX freestyle golds -Sailing-Australia's Wearn and Denmark's Random strike sailing gold

-Tennis-Top-seeded Czech team win women's doubles gold over Swiss pair WHAT WE ARE WATCHING FOR (local times)

Men's 100m final at 9:50 p.m.: Without Usain Bolt, the most open race in years https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-100m-favourite-bromell-sneaks-through-fast-loser-2021-07-31 promises to be the highlight of Day 9. Athletics medals will also be decided in the men's high jump at 7:10 p.m. and the women's triple jump at 8:15 p.m. U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee attempts her second Tokyo gold in the women's uneven bars final, scheduled to start at 7:24 p.m. Jade Carey and Mykayla Skinner compete in the vault final at 5:52 p.m. The men's floor is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the men's pommel horse at 6:41 p.m.

After his surprise defeat of Novak Djokovic, Germany's Alexander Zverev took center court to battle Karen Khachanov, representing the ROC, for gold. The fencing rivalry continues with France taking on the ROC in the men's team foil gold medal match at 7:50 p.m.

Women's 76kg weightlifting finals at 7:50 p.m. China v Taiwan in women's badminton final at 9:20 p.m.

