Wrestling squad in Tokyo to take help from tennis team's physio

India's wrestling squad at the Tokyo Games will use the services of physio Anand Dubey, who was with the three-member tennis team, after the country's Olympic body requested the national tennis federation to let him stay back and help the grapplers.

The Indian men's wrestlers reached Tokyo with just one physio, Brijesh Kumar, but his accreditation has access to only the practice arena. He is not allowed to enter the main wrestling venue.

It was reported that Chinmay Shrirang Bhide, who was with the archery squad, would be asked to stay back after the archers' campaign got over, but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) asked for Dubey's services.

''Yes, the IOA has written to All India Tennis Association and requested that Dubey be allowed to stay back. He was to fly out of Tokyo on Saturday but will now be with Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Ravi Dahiya,'' a source told PTI.

''Dubey has access to the main venues, so he will be of help to the wrestlers.'' Indian tennis players could not go deep into the draws with Sumit Nagal making a second-round exit and the pair of Sania Mizra and Ankita Raina suffering a first-round exit.

Dubey, who is employed with the Railways, is an experienced hand, having toured with the Indian Davis Cup and Fed Cup squads several times.

The foreign coaches of the Indian wrestlers will reach Tokyo on Monday.

India's wrestling campaign will begin on Tuesday with Sonam Malik taking the mat in the women's 62kg competition.

