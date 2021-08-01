Left Menu

Dolgopyat wins Israel’s 1st-ever medal

Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapatas.Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. Ruoteng took silver in the mens all-around and won a bronze during the team event last week.The gold medal is just the second for Israel in any Olympic event.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:48 IST
Dolgopyat wins Israel’s 1st-ever medal
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • Japan

Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Dolgopyat captured gold in the men's floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak.

Dolgopyat and Zapata were both awarded a score of 14.933 during the event finals. They both had matching execution scores during their routines. Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapata's.

Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. Ruoteng took silver in the men's all-around and won a bronze during the team event last week.

The gold medal is just the second for Israel in any Olympic event. Gal Fridman won a gold in men's sailboard at the 2004 Athens Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021