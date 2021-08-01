Olympics-Tennis-Germany's Zverev wins Tokyo Games men's singles gold

World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, was in stunning form in the one-hour and 19-minute express contest to become the first German man to win a single Olympic gold.

