Olympics-Tennis-Germany's Zverev wins Tokyo Games men's singles gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:10 IST
Olympics-Tennis-Germany's Zverev wins Tokyo Games men's singles gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, was in stunning form in the one-hour and 19-minute express contest to become the first German man to win a single Olympic gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

