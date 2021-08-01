Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Zverev becomes first German singles tennis player to win gold at Games

Tennis player Alexandar Zverev on Sunday became the first German player to win Olympic gold in the singles event.

01-08-2021
Alexander Zverev (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tennis player Alexandar Zverev on Sunday became the first German player to win Olympic gold in the singles event. Zverev defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-1 in the gold medal match, and hence the German walked away with the top prize.

The German tennis player won the match in straight sets and he did not let Khachanov settle. In the first set, Zverev dropped just three games and he won it 6-3 inside 43 minutes.

Continuing from where he left off, Zverev wrapped up the second set inside 36 minutes and he won it 6-1, winning the match in straight sets. Earlier, Zverev had defeated number one seed, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-finals. (ANI)

