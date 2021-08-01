We want to play on good wickets ahead of T20 WC: Bangladesh coach Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said the side wants to play on good wickets ahead of the T20 World Cup to get accustomed to the conditions away from home. The T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from October 17 to November 14.

"We want to play on good wickets because that's what you're going to be facing when playing World Cups away from home," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying. "So, I don't expect the wicket to be a major factor in the series. I don't think it's going to spin that much.

"It looks like a pretty good surface at the moment and there's been quite a lot of rain around Dhaka at the moment, so there's obviously a little bit of moisture in the surface," he added. Bangladesh and Australia will lock horns in the first of the five T20Is on Tuesday. Domingo feels the wicket will assist spin as the series progress.

"We're just going to get a pretty good T20 wicket, a traditional Dhaka wicket, I suppose. Probably, later on [it might spin more] because we're playing so many back-to-back games, but we can't preempt it. [That said] nobody knows what the wicket is going to be like until we start playing on it," said Domingo The Bangladesh head coach feels the upcoming series is a great opportunity for the side to get into the groove of World Cup preparation.

"Obviously, winning is always important. It's a great opportunity for us to try and win a series against Australia; it will do wonders for our confidence," Domingo said. "We also want to try and find our best combination [for the T20 World Cup], and playing against Australia will give us that opportunity," he added. (ANI)

