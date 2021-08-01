Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Rotich through to 800m final with fastest time

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich cruised into the 800 metres final with the fastest run of the semi-final on Sunday, setting himself up as a strong contender to succeed compatriot David Rudisha as the new king of the event.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:54 IST
Kenya's Ferguson Rotich cruised into the 800 metres final with the fastest run of the semi-final on Sunday, setting himself up as a strong contender to succeed compatriot David Rudisha as the new king of the event. Double Olympic gold medallist Rudisha's persistent injuries denied him the chance to defend his title, opening the way for a new champion to emerge.

Rotich, the 2019 world bronze medallist, clocked 1:44.04 and was so confident as he approached the end of his race that he looked behind to encourage those trailing him to keep up as he crossed the line. Another Kenyan, Emmanuel Korir, who came to Japan boasting this year's second-fastest run, also went through.

Australia's Peter Bol came from behind in his semi-final to push through to the final with a personal best of 1:44.11. The United States' Clayton Murphy, Olympic bronze medallist five years go in Rio, came second, enough for a place in the final. There was drama in the heats as Botswana's 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos got tangled up and fell, putting him out of the final on Wednesday.

The first two from each heat proceed to the final and the next two fastest also advance to the medal round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

