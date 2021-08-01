Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Warholm, Benjamin roll through to 400m hurdles final

World record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway and his main rival, American Rai Benjamin, rolled through their men's 400 metres hurdles semi-final shoulder to shoulder on Sunday, setting up an eagerly awaited final showdown on Tuesday. Many expect the world record to fall again in Tuesday's final.

01-08-2021
World record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway and his main rival, American Rai Benjamin, rolled through their men's 400 metres hurdles semi-final shoulder to shoulder on Sunday, setting up an eagerly awaited final showdown on Tuesday. Two-time world champion Warholm had an explosive start inside the fan-free Olympic Stadium and won in 47.30 seconds, with Benjamin jogging across the line just behind him.

Warholm put the world of athletics on notice last month when he broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old world record at the Oslo Diamond League meet, running 46.70. He faces stiff competition for Olympic gold - a title he has yet to claim - with his American rival equally determined to win after taking silver at the 2019 World Championships.

World bronze medallist Abderrahman Samba of Qatar and Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who won in the Stockholm Diamond League this month in a personal best 47.34, are also in contention. Many expect the world record to fall again in Tuesday's final.

