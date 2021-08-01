Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim added a coveted Olympic gold to his list of accolades in the men's high jump in Tokyo on Sunday, but he had to share the medal with Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy after both men ended on 2.37 metres.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared the 2.37 mark but he had more failed attempts, resulting in the bronze medal. At the 2012 London Games Barshim won a bronze, which was later upgraded to silver. He picked up another silver in Rio de Janeiro four years later and then won two successive world titles in 2017 and 2019.

Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not have a failed attempt till they attempted to clear the 2.39 mark.

