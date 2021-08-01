Left Menu

Sindhu India's pride, one of our most outstanding Olympians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu as Indias pride after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.He tweeted, We are all elated by the stellar performance by P V Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at Tokyo2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu as India's pride after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

He tweeted, ''We are all elated by the stellar performance by P V Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.'' The reigning world champion became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off.

She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

