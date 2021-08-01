India is proud of you and awaits your return: Anurag Thakur after PV Sindhu wins bronze

Left Menu

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, heaped praises on PV Sindhu after the ace badminton player created history in Tokyo on Sunday. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The Sports Minister lauded the badminton player and said India is awaiting Sindhu's return to the country. "SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return!" Anurag tweeted.

Rijiju, the former Sports Minister, said everyone is very proud of PV Sindhu. "India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020. Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012. (ANI)

