Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu was dominant in the entire game, it is a smashing victory, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

"It is a smashing victory for her. I want to congratulate PV Sindhu for winning bronze, she is the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics. She was dominant in the entire game, she has provided happiness to the entire country. The way the woman athletes have performed in this Olympics, this is an inspiration for everyone," Thakur told ANI. "Many more will get inspiration by seeing her perform at the big stage. She has made India proud. This performance shows theme of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," he added.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012. (ANI)

