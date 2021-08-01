Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Jacobs takes stunning 100 metres gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it with a huge European record of 9.80 seconds. American Fred Kerley took silver in a personal best 9.84 with Canada's Andre de Grasse repeating his bronze of 2016 in 9.89.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:44 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Jacobs takes stunning 100 metres gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it with a huge European record of 9.80 seconds.

American Fred Kerley took silver in a personal best 9.84 with Canada's Andre de Grasse repeating his bronze of 2016 in 9.89. Jacobs had fired a warning with a European record of 9.84 in the semi-finals to become the first Italian ever to make the final but in the most wide-open showdown for decades, he still seemed an outsider.

After Briton Zharnel Hughes had been disqualified for a false start, racheting up the tension, Jacobs got an explosive start and maintained his form for an incredible win. Kerley, hoping to be the first American winner since Justin Gatlin in 2004, ran brilliantly for second, with De Grasse finishing fast in another lifetime best.

Su Bingtian won his semi-final in an Asian record 9.83 but was never in the mix and finished sixth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021