Left Menu

Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women''s triple jump

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the womens triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:54 IST
Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women''s triple jump
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the women's triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.

Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze with a national record of 14.87.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021