Left Menu

Soccer-Former England defender Cahill leaves Palace

Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club. "It's been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day." Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:09 IST
Soccer-Former England defender Cahill leaves Palace
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club. The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Palace since joining them on a two-year contract in August 2019 as a free agent after being released by Chelsea.

"After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years," Cahill tweeted https://twitter.com/GaryJCahill/status/1421789431716057088. "It's been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day."

Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were. He had 61 caps for England between 2010 and 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021