Rahul congratulates P V Sindhu for winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated ace badminton player P V Sindhu for winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu became the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off.

''Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India,'' Gandhi said.

Sindhu had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

Former Congress chief Gandhi also praised the Indian men's hockey team for advancing to the Olympic semifinals.

''Indian Hockey team, well played!'' he said on Twitter after the Indian hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

