Vice President congratulates PV Sindhu for stellar performance at Tokyo Olympics
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday congratulated ace shuttler PV Sindhu for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a second Olympic medal. Sindhu Sunday became only the second Indian and the countrys first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight set win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton womens singles third-place play-off.
''Her stellar performance at Tokyo Olympics has made every Indian proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
By winning the bronze medal in Badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu once again displayed her hard work, dedication and passion for the sport, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
