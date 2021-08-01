Left Menu

Vice President congratulates PV Sindhu for stellar performance at Tokyo Olympics

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday congratulated ace shuttler PV Sindhu for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a second Olympic medal. Sindhu Sunday became only the second Indian and the countrys first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight set win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton womens singles third-place play-off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:38 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday congratulated ace shuttler PV Sindhu for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a second Olympic medal. Sindhu Sunday became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight set win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off. She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

''Her stellar performance at Tokyo Olympics has made every Indian proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

By winning the bronze medal in Badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu once again displayed her hard work, dedication and passion for the sport, he said.

