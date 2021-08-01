Motor racing-Ocon takes his first F1 win in Hungary with Alpine
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:44 IST
French driver Esteban Ocon took his first Formula One victory with Renault-owned Alpine on Sunday in a Hungarian Grand Prix that was stopped and re-started after first lap chaos.
Sebastian Vettel took second for Aston Martin with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium after starting on pole position and then having to fight back from last
Hamilton re-took the Formula One championship lead from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
