List of Sindhu's achievements

BWF World Tour FinalsBWF Super Series Finals Champion in 2018 Runners-up in 2017.
The following is the list of badminton star P V Sindhu's major wins in her glorious career: Olympics: *Silver medal in 2016 *Bronze medal in 2020 World Championships: *Gold medal in 2019 *Silver medal in 2018 *Silver medal in 2017 *Bronze medal 2014 *Bronze medal in 2013 Asian Games: * Silver medal in 2018 * Women's Team bronze in 2014 Commonwealth Games: *Silver medal in 2018 *Mixed Team gold medal in 2018 *Bronze medal in 2014 Asian Championships: *Bronze medal in 2014. BWF World Tour Finals/BWF Super Series Finals *Champion in 2018 *Runners-up in 2017. India Open Super Series champion *Champion in 2017 *Runners-up in 2018 China Open Super Series premier *Champion in 2016.
Korea Open Super Series *Champion in 2017.
