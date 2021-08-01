List of Sindhu's achievements

The following is the list of badminton star P V Sindhu's major wins in her glorious career: Olympics: *Silver medal in 2016 *Bronze medal in 2020 World Championships: *Gold medal in 2019 *Silver medal in 2018 *Silver medal in 2017 *Bronze medal 2014 *Bronze medal in 2013 Asian Games: * Silver medal in 2018 * Women's Team bronze in 2014 Commonwealth Games: *Silver medal in 2018 *Mixed Team gold medal in 2018 *Bronze medal in 2014 Asian Championships: *Bronze medal in 2014. BWF World Tour Finals/BWF Super Series Finals *Champion in 2018 *Runners-up in 2017. India Open Super Series champion *Champion in 2017 *Runners-up in 2018 China Open Super Series premier *Champion in 2016.

Korea Open Super Series *Champion in 2017.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)