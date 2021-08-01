Left Menu

List of Sindhu's achievements

BWF World Tour FinalsBWF Super Series Finals Champion in 2018 Runners-up in 2017.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:16 IST
List of Sindhu's achievements
  • Country:
  • Japan

The following is the list of badminton star P V Sindhu's major wins in her glorious career: Olympics: *Silver medal in 2016 *Bronze medal in 2020 World Championships: *Gold medal in 2019 *Silver medal in 2018 *Silver medal in 2017 *Bronze medal 2014 *Bronze medal in 2013 Asian Games: * Silver medal in 2018 * Women's Team bronze in 2014 Commonwealth Games: *Silver medal in 2018 *Mixed Team gold medal in 2018 *Bronze medal in 2014 Asian Championships: *Bronze medal in 2014. BWF World Tour Finals/BWF Super Series Finals *Champion in 2018 *Runners-up in 2017. India Open Super Series champion *Champion in 2017 *Runners-up in 2018 China Open Super Series premier *Champion in 2016.

Korea Open Super Series *Champion in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021