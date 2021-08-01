Left Menu

MoS Steel Kulaste congrats P V Sindhu on winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics

Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Sunday congratulated badminton star P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.The shuttler, who is also the brand ambassador of steel PSU RINL, won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, beating Chinas He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 in third-place playoff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:42 IST
''I congratulate badminton star P V Sindhu. She has won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics beating China's He Bing Jiao. ''She is also brand ambassador of RINL. We all our proud of her,'' Kulaste said in a statement.

​In 2016, Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) had roped in the badminton champion as its brand ambassador. ​RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, is country's first shore-based integrated steel plant having an annual capacity of 7.3 million tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

