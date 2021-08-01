Left Menu

Rajasthan governor, CM congratulate Sindhu for winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated ace badminton player P V Sindhu after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.In a statement, Mishra said Sindhu has made an excellent achievement by winning second Olympic medals and the whole country is proud of her.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated Sindhu and said her dedication and grit are inspirational.Congratulations to Pvsindhu1 for winning womens singles badminton bronze medal at TokyoOlympics.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 22:09 IST
Rajasthan governor, CM congratulate Sindhu for winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated ace badminton player P V Sindhu after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement, Mishra said Sindhu has made an excellent achievement by winning second Olympic medals and the whole country is proud of her.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated Sindhu and said her dedication and grit are inspirational.

''Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning women's singles badminton bronze medal at #TokyoOlympics. Superb performance! With this, she becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. Her dedication & grit are inspirational. Entire nation is so proud of her,'' Gehlot tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021