Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, August 1

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NBA Report: Serge Ibaka exercises $9.7M option with Clippers Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Serge Ibaka exercised a player option worth $9.7 million for next season, according to The Athletic. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-IBAKA, Field Level Media -- U.S. draws Spain for Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals Team USA and Spain will meet in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics when the knockout rounds begin Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. BASKETBALL-NBA-OLYMPICS-DRAW, Field Level Media SPORTS/OLYMPICS

Advertisement

-- American Xander Schauffele survives to claim Olympic gold American Xander Schauffele held on despite a record-breaking round by Rory Sabbatini to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. GOLF-PGA-OLYMPICS, Field Level Media ---- Daily event roundup MLB White Sox place OF Billy Hamilton (oblique) on injured list The Chicago White Sox put outfielder Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right oblique strain. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-HAMILTON, Field Level Media

-- Report: Mets won't sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker The New York Mets do not plan to sign first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker before Sunday's 5 p.m. ET deadline, ESPN reported. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-ROCKER, Field Level Media -- Yankees place RHP Domingo German (shoulder) on IL The New York Yankees placed right-hander Domingo German on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-GERMAN, Field Level Media

---- Sunday game coverage: (all times Eastern) Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m. ---- SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage: Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Nashville SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

---- CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, USA vs. Mexico at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

---- GOLF Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament LPGA -- ISPS Handa World Invitational ---- TENNIS ATP -- Tokyo Olympics; Atlanta

---- NHL Sharks' Evander Kane denies gambling allegations San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane emphatically denied allegations made by his wife that he gambled on his own games and intentionally tried to lose to cash in on his wagers. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-KANE, Field Level Media -- Maple Leafs sign D Brennan Menell for 2021-22 season The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Brennan Menell to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MENELL, Field Level Media

-- Marc-Andre Fleury tells Blackhawks he'll play in 2021-22 Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has informed the Chicago Blackhawks that he will play in 2021-22, multiple outlets reported Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-FLEURY, Field Level Media -- Hurricanes sign F Stefan Noesen to one-year contract The Carolina Hurricanes agreed Sunday to a one-year, two-way contract with forward Stefan Noesen. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-NOESEN, Field Level Media

-- ESPORTS Overwatch League, Week 16 (East matches) Overwatch League, Week 16 (West matches) Call of Duty League, Stage 5 Major LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)