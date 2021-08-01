Left Menu

Cricket-Rain washes out West Indies v Pakistan third T20 match

West Indies, who won the toss and elected to bat, were 15-0 after 1.2 overs when rain struck and the match was halted for more than two hours before it was abandoned. This was the second game of the series that was washed out after Wednesday's opener. Pakistan won on Saturday by seven runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:59 IST
Cricket-Rain washes out West Indies v Pakistan third T20 match

The third Twenty20 international match between the West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana on Sunday was called off due to rain. West Indies, who won the toss and elected to bat, were 15-0 after 1.2 overs when rain struck and the match was halted for more than two hours before it was abandoned.

This was the second game of the series that was washed out after Wednesday's opener. Pakistan won on Saturday by seven runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The final T20 game is scheduled for Tuesday before the teams meet again for two tests in Kingston beginning Aug. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021