J'khand CM congratulates PV Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday congratulated star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world champion became the second Indian and the countrys first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton womens singles third-place play-off.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday congratulated star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world champion became the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off. ''Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for a stellar show to win #Bronze in #OlympicGames. Her composure and gritty performance will inspire many who watched her play today,'' Soren said on Twitter. He said the badminton player has brought laurels to the country by winning the medal.
Former Chief Minister Raghuvar Das also applauded Sindhu and said, ''once again woman power has brought pride to the country''.
Sindhu had secured a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games.
Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaskaran takes silver, bronze for Chirag and Jaideep; Tannu and Priya to fight for gold
Olympics-Softball-Mexico down Australia, head to bronze game with Canada
Olympics-Softball-No fans? Bronze-chasing Canada pitcher has family on hand
Tokyo is a platform for Mirabai Chanu to exorcise ghosts of 2016 Rio Games
Women's hockey: Fighting India lose 0-2 against Rio bronze medallist Germany in Tokyo Olympics