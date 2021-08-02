Left Menu

Motor racing-Vettel disqualified from Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton up to second

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-08-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 02:01 IST
Motor racing-Vettel disqualified from Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton up to second
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Sebastian Vettel lost his second-place finish in Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix after being disqualified by stewards for a fuel irregularity, a stewards' statement said.

The German, who crossed the line 1.8 seconds behind first-time race winner Esteban Ocon, did not have enough fuel left in his Aston Martin to provide a sample after the race as required by the rules.

The decision moves Lewis Hamilton up to second, handing the Mercedes driver an eight-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen, who moves up to ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021