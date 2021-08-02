Soccer-Three first-half goals help Flamengo defeat Corinthians

Coach Renato Gaucho's superb start at Flamengo continued on Sunday as the Rio de Janeiro club scored three times in the first half to defeat Corinthians 3-1 away in Brazil's Serie A. Everton Ribeiro put the visitors 1-0 up with a 25-metre strike after seven minutes and then Gustavo Henrique and Bruno Henrique added to the scoreline with headers in the 40th and 44th minutes.

Vitinho grabbed a consolation goal for the home side with a minute remaining. The result was Renato's sixth win out of six and took Flamengo's goal tally in his six games in charge to 24.

It lifts the reigning champions into fifth place in the league table, eight points behind leaders Palmeiras but with two games in hand.

