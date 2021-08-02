Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Skinner delays departure from Tokyo to win silver

Mykayla Skinner had been expecting to get on a plane to go back to the United States when she was suddenly told that she would be taking Simone Biles' place in the vault final on Sunday - and won a silver medal. Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team final https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-biles-out-team-event-can-still-get-medal-2021-07-27 last Tuesday after a single vault, citing mental health issues.

Olympics-Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas soared out to 15.67 metres on Sunday to smash the world record with her final attempt, as she became the first woman Olympic champion in her country's history. A charismatic presence throughout, Rojas began with a brilliant jump of 15.41m that took her 2cm beyond the Olympic record set by Cameroon's Francoise Mbango in 2008 in Beijing.

Motor racing-Hamilton suspects long COVID after suffering fatigue, dizziness

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he suspects he has long COVID, after suffering dizziness and fatigue in the aftermath of a hard-fought Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. "Everything got a bit blurry on the podium," said the 36-year-old, who had to be looked over by his Mercedes team doctor after a flat-out charge from last to third around the twisting Hungaroring.

Olympics-Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, was still at Tokyo's Haneda airport in the early hours of Monday.

Olympics-Transgender weightlifter becomes focus of inclusion vs fairness debate

At 43, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is nearly twice the average age of her Tokyo 2020 competitors. Having shifted 285 kg in qualifying, she is also one of the strongest in the field. On Monday she will become the first openly transgender athlete to compete in an Olympics, and her participation has been as divisive an issue as whether the Games should have even gone ahead during a global pandemic.

Motor racing-Vettel and three others reprimanded for not removing LGBTQ+ rights t-shirts before anthem

Four-times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was reprimanded for not removing a t-shirt promoting LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the national anthem at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The German was wearing a rainbow coloured t-shirt with the message "Same Love" on the grid ahead of the start of the race.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

A Belarusian sprinter said she had sought the protection of Japanese police at a Tokyo airport after being taken there to board a flight against her wishes. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as drama unfolds at airport

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 metres gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport.

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Greek brothers who helped the Milawaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last month, promised to take their trophy back to Sepolia, the run-down Athens neighbourhood where they grew up. Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrant parents, the Antetokounmpo brothers had to sell trinkets on the street to get by. They grew up fearing deportation and did not obtain Greek citizenship until 2013.

Motor racing-Ocon takes his first F1 win in Hungary with Alpine

French driver Esteban Ocon took his first Formula One victory with Renault-owned Alpine on Sunday in a Hungarian Grand Prix that was stopped and re-started after first lap chaos. Sebastian Vettel took second for Aston Martin with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium after starting on pole position and then having to fight back from last

