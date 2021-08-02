Left Menu

Olympics-Hockey-Argentina women reach semis for 1st time since 2012, sending Germany packing

The game had barely restarted when Maria Victoria Granatto doubled the score off a penalty corner with about a minute left to play until the halftime break. After the halftime break, the Germans were unable to break down their opponent's defence. Argentina sealed the win in the 52th minute when Valentina Raposo Ruiz scored her country's third goal through another penalty corner.

Argentina reached the semi-finals of the women's Olympic hockey tournament for the first time since 2012 on Monday thanks to a 3-0 win over Germany, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallists.

Argentina now faces a showdown with Australia or India in the semi-final on Wednesday. The Argentina women have never won an Olympic hockey gold medal, but clinched silver at both the 2012 London Games and the 2000 Sydney Games. Las Leonas stepped up the pace against their opponents from the start in the game, with their skilful attackers posing a looming threat to the Germans.

Their effort came into fruition shortly before the halftime break when a hard pass from Rocio Sanchez Moccia crossed in front of the goal to reach Agustina Albertarrio, who deflected the ball with her stick behind the German goalie. The game had barely restarted when Maria Victoria Granatto doubled the score off a penalty corner with about a minute left to play until the halftime break.

After the halftime break, the Germans were unable to break down their opponent's defence. Argentina sealed the win in the 52th minute when Valentina Raposo Ruiz scored her country's third goal through another penalty corner. The players were again given extended four-minute breaks between quarters to cool down from the heat at the main pitch of the Oi Hockey Stadium, as conditions remained hot and humid.

