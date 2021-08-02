Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for women's 200m semis

India's star sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-final of the women's 200m event here at the Olympic Stadium - Track 2 on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 08:00 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for women's 200m semis
Dutee Chand (Photo: Twitter/Kiren Rijiju). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's star sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-final of the women's 200m event here at the Olympic Stadium - Track 2 on Monday. Running in heat 4, Dutee finished with a season-best timing of 23.85 but it was no good as she finished 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Christine Mboma topped the heat with a timing of 22.11 as she broke the Namibian national record. USA's Gabrielle Thomas finished at the second spot with a timing of 22.20.

The first three in each heat qualify for the semi-finals and the next 3 fastest (all seven heats combined) also advance to the last four. Earlier on Friday, Chand also failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event here at the Olympic Stadium. Running in heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and was 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped the heat 5 with a timing of 10.84 while Ajla del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021