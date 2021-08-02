Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Greek Tentoglou wins men's long jump gold in Tokyo

Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba took the silver while his compatriot Maykel Masso picked up the bronze medal. Echevarria took the lead with a 8.41m leap on his third attempt but in the final round Tentoglou matched that distance. Masso set the pace early in the contest with a first jump of 8.21m which proved enough for the bronze medal.

Olympics-Athletics-Greek Tentoglou wins men's long jump gold in Tokyo

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the men's long jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba took the silver while his compatriot Maykel Masso picked up the bronze medal.

Echevarria took the lead with a 8.41m leap on his third attempt but in the final round Tentoglou matched that distance. The Greek took the gold medal on countback with his next-best effort of 8.15m ahead of the Cuban's 8.09. Echevarria pulled up in his final attempt and unable to take off had to settle for the silver. Masso set the pace early in the contest with a first jump of 8.21m which proved enough for the bronze medal.

