Hungarian GP: Sebastian Vettel loses second-place finish after disqualification for fuel sample issue

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel lost his second-place finish after being disqualified from the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix as race officials were unable to take the required fuel sample from his car following the race. Under the technical regulations, competitors must ensure that a 1.0-litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the event - however, it was only possible to take 0.3 litres from Vettel's Aston Martin after Sunday's race, as per Formula1.com.

The decision means that Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton inherits the second place, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz classified as the final podium finisher in third. Aston Martin have announced their intention to appeal, adding on Twitter: "The 18 points loss is disappointing for the team, but it doesn't take away from an otherwise flawless drive from Sebastian. Today we showed that our car has strong race pace. Onwards and upwards."

Advertisement

The rest of the top 10 behind Vettel also inherit a place each, with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen promoted from P11 into the final points-paying position of P10. The result also means Hamilton extends his title lead over Max Verstappen by a further two points after picking up 18 points to Verstappen's two.

The statement released by stewards' read: "The Stewards heard from the team representative. After the race it was not possible to take a 1.0 litre sample of fuel from car 5. The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out. During the hearing in presence of the FIA Technical Delegate and the FIA Technical Director the team principal of Aston Martin stated that there must be 1,44 litres left in the tank, but they are not able to get it out. This figure is calculated using the FFM or injector model." "Given this situation, car No. 5 is not in compliance with the requirements of Art. 6.6 FIA Technical Regulations. According to Art. 6.6.2 competitors must ensure that a 1.0-litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time. The procedure was followed however the 1.0-litre sample of fuel was unable to be taken."

"The Stewards determine to apply the standard penalty for technical infringements. Therefore they took into account, that it shall be no defence to claim that no performance advantage was obtained. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)