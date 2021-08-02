Left Menu

Matthew Wade to captain Australia for 5 T20s in Bangladesh

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-08-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 09:03 IST
Matthew Wade to captain Australia for 5 T20s in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Australia

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia for the five-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh which begins Tuesday in Dhaka.

Regular captain Aaron Finch left the Australian bio-secure bubble for their tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, flying home from Barbados to have a minor surgical procedure on his injured right knee.

Cricket Australia said Monday that Finch hopes to be fit for the T20 World Cup in India from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

Alex Carey took over for Finch in the recent one-day internationals against the West Indies, a series which Australia won 2-1. Carey could still play against Bangladesh as a specialist batter, as he did in Australia's recent T20 4-1 series defeat to the West Indies in St Lucia.

Wade has captained extensively at domestic level with Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.

The five matches are compressed into less than a week, with other games set for Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and next Monday, all at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

___ Squads: Australia: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (captain), Adam Zampa. Travel reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021